Pride flags remain at Waterloo Catholic schools after 'conservative' trustee backs Rainbow mafia

The Kitchener, Ont.-based Waterloo Catholic District School Board headquarters was packed last Monday for yet another contentious board meeting.

The crux of the matter: a notice of motion that would ban all flags on WCDSB properties that aren't Canadian, Ontarian or have the school board logo. The display of Pride propaganda was first allowed a few years ago when the board was even more woke than it is now.

But with the addition of new trustees who are committed to Catholic values as opposed to radical transgenderism, there is a desire for change.

It should be noted that this particular school board has been in the news in recent years — for all the wrong reasons.

For example, censorship. It is prohibited to film school board meetings, and there is no livestreaming of the meetings. Why would that be, given this is a taxpayer-funded school board that should be committed to transparency?

Also, if one dares ask an insensitive question — as Rebel News did in 2023 – that person will be charged with trespassing. That’s right — trespassing… for wrong-thought?

Then there was former WDCSB trustee Wendy Ashby, who stated on social media: “The most dangerous creature on the planet is the White Christian male. They’re a threat to anyone who is not them.”

This hater would later resign due to public uproar — and change her name in the process.

Then there’s trustee Kathy Doherty Masters, who was recently censured for conflict of interest, most notably enriching her husband’s company with taxpayer funds.

But back to Monday’s meeting.

It started off on a somewhat bizarre fashion given that the board’s own lawyer had submitted an 18-page long opinion letter a few days earlier recommending the motion should be dropped. Melanie McNaught stated the motion appears to exceed the jurisdiction of the board of trustees in at least three respects:

The motion may be found to have a discriminatory intent, particularly if a trustee makes a comment that is considered discriminatory

Alternatively, the motion may be found to have an adverse effect on LGBTQ students because it removes recognition that they have enjoyed for several years thus creating a disadvantage base on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression

Finally, it is unlikely that WCDSB could rely on Section 19 (10) of the Code to justify any discriminatory aspects of the motion

Nevertheless, the motion was indeed heard that evening. But alas, it went down to defeat.

So, what happened?

The board is divided almost 50/50 between woke trustees and those who espouse Catholic values. So, it all came down to trustee Bob Sikora.

Sikora claims to be a conservative and has worked on campaigns for the Conservative Party. And yet, in a stunning display of weakness, he voted to maintain the status quo; he wanted to go along to get along.

We reached out to Sikora for his side of the story but, par for the course, we never heard back from him. Yet again, it would appear that Sikora is a Conservative in name only, a.k.a., an Erin O’Toole Conservative.

And so it is, for the time being, the radicalized LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP ideology prevails at Waterloo Region Catholic Schools, primarily because one man lacked the backbone to do the right thing.