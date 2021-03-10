Procurement minister's office: Don't brag about N95 mask numbers “given how many are substandard”

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Internal emails from the Trudeau Liberals suggested changing a statement on the procurement of PPE last year based on the fact that many of the masks were too “substandard” to distribute.

Elliott Lockington, a staffer with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) requested a revision to include “the total number” of N95 masks obtained by the federal government in a response to Liberal Party MP Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay—Rainy River) on June 6, 2020:

Can we add Hajdu lines on us meeting [every] request of the provinces so far and the total number n 95 we have procured?

Staffer Tristan Laycock replied advising a change of language, because many of the N95 masks procured by the government were “substandard”:

I've asked what they have in terms of those lines. How about N95s distributed? Or maybe N95s in the past x weeks? Just not sure there's anything to brag about in terms of total number given how many are substandard.

You can read the emails below.

