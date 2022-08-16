The dark side of professional protesting vs. the organic passion of the trucker convoy
Ezra Levant called the routine appearance of professional protesters at Canadian demonstrations one of the most eye-opening things he's experienced in his journalism career.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave a brief history of his experience with professional protesters at Canadian demonstrations, and compared it with the passion of the organic anti-mandate protests associated with last winter's trucker convoy.
I've been covering oil and gas, pipelines and mining and anti-capitalist protests for almost two decades... And one of the most eye-opening things for me was that I saw the same professional protesters at each one. I got to know them by name, even. I'd see the same guy at the anti-mining protest, and then at the Occupy Toronto protest. And then the same people were out in Hamilton at an anti-mining protest. And then the same people were at an Idle No More protest. Same people! Same leaders.
Now, the leaders knew a little bit about what they were doing, but the rent-a-mob did not. Some of them were literally street people who were paid 50 bucks to hold a sign for the day. 50 bucks and a hot lunch.
This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.