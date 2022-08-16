The dark side of professional protesting vs. the organic passion of the trucker convoy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave a brief history of his experience with professional protesters at Canadian demonstrations, and compared it with the passion of the organic anti-mandate protests associated with last winter's trucker convoy.

I've been covering oil and gas, pipelines and mining and anti-capitalist protests for almost two decades... And one of the most eye-opening things for me was that I saw the same professional protesters at each one. I got to know them by name, even. I'd see the same guy at the anti-mining protest, and then at the Occupy Toronto protest. And then the same people were out in Hamilton at an anti-mining protest. And then the same people were at an Idle No More protest. Same people! Same leaders.

Now, the leaders knew a little bit about what they were doing, but the rent-a-mob did not. Some of them were literally street people who were paid 50 bucks to hold a sign for the day. 50 bucks and a hot lunch.