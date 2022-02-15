Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

Protesters rally against Trudeau outside Canadian Embassy in New York City

Protesters in New York held a rally denouncing Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Protesters rally against Trudeau outside Canadian Embassy in New York City
Twitter /﻿ ViralNewsNYC
Remove Ads

Protesters have gathered in New York City to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest move of announcing the implementation of the Emergencies Act in order to remove any existing or ongoing blockades associated with the Freedom Convoy

The demonstrations come after the federal government announced they would possibly be seizing bank accounts (without court order) if citizens were to donate to any illegal protests:

An independent reporter on the ground tells Rebel News that the groups protesting are called 'Teachers for Choice' and 'NYC Freedom Rally'.

To see all of Rebel News' coverage of the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.

Canada United States New York Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.