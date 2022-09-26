Quebec activist teacher and TikTok influencer laughs at Catholic churches set ablaze
'It's disturbing,' said Rebel's David Menzies.
On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies was joined by Alexa Lavoie to discuss how a teacher and TikTok influencer in Quebec has been pushing his far-left ideology onto impressionable young students.
Xavier Watso, a self-proclaimed "2Spirit, Native activist" who teaches at Louis Riel High School, has been filmed removing the campaign posters of Conservative politicians on school property.
Speaking about the teacher and influencer, David Menzies said, "I think the worst is that business of laughing about Catholic churches being burnt to the ground, one of the most overlooked underreported stories of last year. And it speaks to the double standard. If those were mosques being burnt to the ground or Hindu temples, and you posted a jovial video...could you imagine the outcry?"
David Menzies went on to say, "It's scary. I mean if he was at the town square preaching this that's one thing, but he's in a position of power and influence with these children...more indoctrination of our kids so they grow up, in a sense, to be like him."
This is just an excerpt from Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, to watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive, full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: Expose Xavier Watso
4,697 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
