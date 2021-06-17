Queensland grandmother WRONGLY FORCED into hotel quarantine at her own expense

Grace Jeney travelled to Melbourne for four days for her grandson's third birthday when Victoria plunged back into lockdown.

The Queensland grandmother fully complied with the sudden fourteen-day lockdown.

On June 9, Grace Jeney applied for and was granted a border pass to return home to Queensland without the need for quarantine.

However, when Grace arrived at Brisbane Airport on June 11, she was thrust into hotel quarantine at her own expense. Health officials and law enforcement officers ignored her border declaration pass, which was valid until June 23.

Having been locked down for two weeks and now forced into quarantine for another fourteen days, Grace reached out to our Fight The Fines campaign.

We quickly connected her with one of our civil liberties law firms, who have begun the process of fighting for her freedom.

Please help us cover the costs of fighting for Grace's immediate release and, possibly, more importantly, ensuring this doesn't become the new "Covid norm" by donating what you can to our civil liberties campaign here.