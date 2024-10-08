Rallies supporting Hamas, Hezbollah take over Parliament Hill, downtown Toronto

Two of Canada's most prominent town squares were taken over this weekend for rallies supporting a pair of designated terrorist organizations. Supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah hosted large rallies on Parliament Hill and in downtown Toronto at Yonge-Dundas Square.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on these anti-Israel demonstrations.

Looking at an incident where people were rejected from entering into the Parliament Hill protest area unless they confirmed their support for a “free Palestine,” David wondered when the Parliamentary Protective Service became the thought police.

“That is the national town square, Parliament Hill,” David said. “You should be able to go and say whatever you want, as long as it's not, well, advocating genocide or violence or death to an individual or a recognizable group of individuals. Which the 'pro-Palestine' people do on a de rigueur basis.”

“It's astounding that (an officer) would say, oh you're not allowed to go up there unless you declare support for Palestine,” Sheila added. “How about if I go up there, and I don't declare Palestine, and if the people who don't like it attack me — you arrest them, because I've done nothing wrong.”

New Rebel Roundup livestreams air every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).