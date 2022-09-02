‘Intentionally and belligerently’: Randy Hillier describes police aggression during freedom-oriented Peterborough protest

On last night’s episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier to discuss government overreach and police provocations at peaceful protests.

Mr. Hillier went into detail about a protest that he attended during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peterborough. At the gathering, he claims that one member of the police, "just would not back down, continued to try to bait people in the audience into a violent outbreak. The only other time we've seen that in a peaceful protest...was in Ottawa this year."

Speaking about the Peterborough police chief's actions that day, Mr. Hillier went on to say, "the police chief's actions brought hundreds of people who may have been dispersed through the audience into a very, very tight closed envelope. So he certainly was not concerned about social distancing and any spread of the virus because his actions brought people even closer together."

This is only an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.