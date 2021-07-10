Rapper Patriot J on going against the mainstream narrative and streaming platform bans

Elevate Farms Support new and innovative ways to produce traditional farm-grown products! VISIT NOW

Patriot J is a hip-hop artist who has come out against traditional political narratives in Californian politics, challenging Democratic norms on race issues. He's had top 10 songs in the country, without mainstream airplay.

Patriot J (real name Jordan Dixon-Hamilton) joins Andrew Says to discuss streaming platforms Spotify and SoundCloud banning his song with Bryson Gray over “hateful content.”

Andrew and the rapper also discuss the U.S. women's soccer team kneeling during the national anthem, and CNN's attempt to paint Tucker Carlson as an extremist.