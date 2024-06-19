RCMP says it has 'multiple investigations' underway into ArriveCan scam

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme revealed to MPs that there are multiple investigations underway into the ArriveCan scam.

Testifying before the House of Commons committee on public accounts on Tuesday, Duheme confirmed several investigations were underway. However, he declined to give any details, including what police are specifically looking into and when the probes might be completed.

“The RCMP has multiple investigations underway into these matters. The principle of police independence is fully respected through all investigations,” said Duheme.

The Liberal-NDP cabal did their best to waste time Tuesday morning during critical testimony from senior government officials on ArriveCan.



Duheme was asked by opposition MPs for details about whether anyone had been charged or arrested in relation to ArriveCan, if warrants had been served, and whether the RCMP is investigation any government officials.

Duheme said there was no information he could provide.

CPC's Larry Brock confirms with the RCMP there are "many" open investigations into the corrupt awarding of contracts by the Trudeau government.



Assistant Commissioner Mark Flynn indicates there are "more than 6" open criminal investigations, which include Trudeau government… pic.twitter.com/gBUaL9dzlS — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 19, 2024

“We look at investigations whether there is merit to it and once we begin investigations we maintain the integrity of that investigation,” he said. “I’m not going to comment on the avenues that we are investigating.”

He stated it is impossible to predict when the investigations will finish, as it is unclear where they will lead.

“When you interview one person, that might open 10 different people that you must interview afterwards,” he said.

The RCMP has carried out a raid on the offices of GC Strategies, the contractor at the heart of the ArriveCan scandal, as a partner from the company prepares for testimony in the House of Commons.



ArriveCan, the mobile app forced onto the travelling public to supposedly monitor COVID-19 and track vaccine status, was found to have cost $60 million to create, Auditor General Karen Hogan estimated.

The app was originally budgeted for just $80,000.

CPC's Larry Brock confirms with the RCMP that the multiple open criminal investigations into ArriveScam and the corrupt awarding of procurement contracts to Liberals and their friends will not interfere in the next election. pic.twitter.com/L59Pe3E3r7 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 19, 2024

She noted, however, the actual total cost of the project would be "impossible to determine" due to poor record keeping.

GC Strategies, the contractor that received approximately one-third of the ArriveCan funding, was a two-person operation that appears to have acted as a middleman, connecting the government with other IT contractors capable of performing the work.

ARRIVESCAM COVERUP ALL THE WAY INTO THE PMO:



Documents show Trudeau wanted a briefing on ArriveScam with the clerk of the privy council, his chief bureaucrat, in January 2023. @MikeBarrettON offers to turn the records over to the RCMP, but the RCMP Commish declines. pic.twitter.com/5l0pm74s8d — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 19, 2024

As part of the government investigation, two senior public servants have been suspended, and GC Strategies has been barred from bidding on government contracts.

One of the two owners of GC Strategies has had their Ottawa-area home searched. Kristian Firth was also called to be admonished at the bar of the House of Commons after he refused to answer questions from MPs.

One ArriveCan contractor told MPs their pandemic application made them millionaires, courtesy of lucrative federal contracts.



Liberals on the committee questioned Duheme about whether the police had acted under political pressure. MP Iqra Khalid stated the Conservatives had not only been pressuring the RCMP to open investigations but also questioning the Mounties' independence.

“It is becoming increasingly disturbing watching individuals question the operational independence of law enforcement in this country,” she said.

Duheme made clear the RCMP is not under any political influence: “Never once have we been subjected to interference or suggestions or pressure to do something. I can confirm that across 37 years of my career,” he said.