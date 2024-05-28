Rebel News showcases new documentary on Canada's shocking euthanasia practices

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Chief Documentarian Kian Simone about Rebel News' latest documentary, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion.

The film delves into Canada's highly controversial euthanasia practices, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). As Sheila Gunn Reid explains, the program was initially intended for individuals who were terminally ill and facing death in the foreseeable future.

However, the program has evolved and now people with chronic illnesses are also eligible for MAID. Soon, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will also likely be eligible for physician-assisted suicide.

PREMIERE: MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion



The film delves into the paradox of a nation offering the choice to end life, while at times, denying essential healthcare services. https://t.co/bzy1ROPImh — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 22, 2024

Speaking about MAID, Sheila said, "People who were productive individuals who are down on their luck, who find themselves homeless or who end up addicted to drugs and maybe they don't have the good fortune of living in Alberta so they don't have treatment available and they have government enabling them, those people can get access to MAID in some provinces quicker than they can get access to drug treatment."

"We shouldn't even be framing this as a healthcare issue. This is a deep rot in our society that we are really offering people suicide when they're 'inconvenient,'" she added.

Sheila went on to say, "It's the end stage of dehumanization where we don't even see the people in front of us as people but just a problem to get out of the way because we don't know what else to do or we don't have the political will to do it."