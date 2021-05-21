Rebel reporter punched during Mayhem in Montreal | David and Sheila react

Rebel video journalist Mocha Bezirgan was in Montreal, Quebec to cover duelling protests held between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters this past weekend. Things took an ugly turn when the Palestinian side threw rocks, and in this confusion Mocha was punched by a supporter from the Israeli side.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed how this sort of behaviour is unacceptable. The protesters and some supporters online then lied about the interaction, claiming he had a knife (he did not), that he was waving a Palestinian flag (he was not).

As Sheila said, Rebel will use all legal means to make sure this kind of thing does not happen to our reporters.