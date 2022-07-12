Rebel's Lewis Brackpool discusses the Farmer Rebellion from the Netherlands

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel News reporter Lewis Brackpool live from the Netherlands to discuss the ongoing farmer protests which have spread across the nation.

Lewis and Rebel News' Lincoln Jay have been traversing the country covering the numerous farmer uprisings which were launched due to the Dutch government's insistence on striving to reach 'net-zero' carbon emissions through policies that have the potential to cripple farmers' livelihoods.

The farmers are taking a stand against this devastating government overreach by making their voices heard and demonstrating across the country. Lewis and Lincoln even joined the farmers in a highway protest on the A37 freeway in the Netherlands.

Regarding the Dutch government's lofty climate-based goals and potentially destructive policies, Lewis explained, "Why would you do such a thing during a cost of living crisis, a cost of food crisis, and supply chain issues, and they sort of want to take over 30% of the farmers' land in order to combat nitrogen emissions....It's strange, but this is the World Economic Forum...The Dutch people are very much worried, about not only the agricultural sector of the Netherlands, but for their own livelihoods."

This is just an excerpt from the full episode of the Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full show and to get access to all of our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.