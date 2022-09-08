Reliables vs. Unreliables: Coal, nuclear and gas as dependable energy sources

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by author Alex Epstein to discuss the reliability of energy sources like coal, natural gas, and nuclear power in contrast to solar power and wind. In his book, 'The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels,' Alex explains why it's more accurate to refer to energy sources not as renewables and non-renewables, but rather as reliables and unreliables.

Speaking about the energy situation in California, Alex stated, "As reliables turn off, you start to see the deficiency in renewables. And two years ago, exactly this time of year, we had a very similar energy crisis and Gavin Newsom told California consumers we needed to 'sober up' about the limits of solar and wind because they don't work when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing or as you put it as well, blowing too hard right, for the turbines to work."

Alex went on to say, "And yet then, just a few weeks later he announced this mandate for everybody to buy electric vehicles. So people are scratching their heads here even on the left and wondering why we are requiring people to buy electric vehicles that we're then telling them they cannot charge in a crisis between the hours of 4 pm and 9 pm. Does not make sense."

