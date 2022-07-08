Rep. Cori Bush claims it is 'racist' not to fund abortion

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush proclaimed on Thursday that not making American taxpayers fund abortion is “racist.”

Speaking to St. Louis Public Radio, Bush called on Biden to declare a public health emergency. “If the president does this, he'll use that executive authority to open up the resources that we've been talking about — the resources for abortion care services.”

Bush blasted the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to finance abortions, during a press conference, declaring it “racist, draconian and discriminatory” for the federal government to not use taxpayer money to fund abortions.

She went on to say that “The House is ready to finally repeal the Hyde Amendment,” and that “the Senate must step up.”

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush says it’s “racist, draconian, discriminatory” to not force taxpayers to fund abortion. pic.twitter.com/24StIw5vUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

Bush, who refers to women as “birthing people,” said there should be dialogue over the potential use of National Parks for federal abortion centres.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush: “We must really discuss” the use of national parks to perform abortions. pic.twitter.com/8BAJJAPC3r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

The Democrat representative recently made waves in the media after it was revealed she had spent more than $300,000 on private security after pushing the “Defund the Police” movement, Rebel News reported.

The progressive lawmaker was chastised for her security expenditures last August in an interview with CBS News.

“You faced some criticism in recent weeks over your push to defund the police,” one host asked the congresswoman. “Campaign records show that you spent roughly $70,000 on private security, and some critics say that move is hypocritical. What’s your response to those critics?”

“I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life,” Bush replied.

“And I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here, to do the work. So suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen; we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.”