Roger Stone sets his sights on Canadian politician Derek Sloan

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Roger Stone, the top political advisor and strategist behind former presidents such as Donald Trump, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan has set his eyes on a Canadian political prospect.

Stone has teamed up with Derek Sloan, the leader of the Ontario Party and former member of parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada, to work as the party's Senior Strategic Advisor.

In an upcoming report on Rebel News, you’ll see my interview with both Stone and Sloan about how this political union came to be, and what it means for Ontarians.

But for now, you can watch my one-on-one interview with Mr. Stone, about what life has been for him after being convicted on seven felony counts related to the the Trump-Russia investigation, for which he was pardoned by Trump himself. Stone opens up about how hard life has been since then financially and personally as his wife battles cancer, and how he is thankful to be closer to Jesus now because of it.

I also ask Stone about whether the many articles swirling around on legacy media about Stone saying Trump's big tent social media platform Truth Social censored him were accurate, and if so, does that mean he and the former president had a falling out?

In this video, you can watch the beginning of Stone's answer to this question, and see a recent interaction between Stone and Trump. Unfortunately, Stone's full response was cut off due to technical difficulties, so he provided the following written statement as well:

My relationship with the president is excellent and while it is true that a post I made a Truth Social in which I pointed out that in his 2000 book The America We Deserve the president was an early critic of the dangers of Islamic extremism, the post was very briefly censored, which is achieved with a filter being placed over the posting requiring you to click on it to open it, that screen was lifted after several hours which I suspect means it was censored inadvertently. The post was subsequently perfectly readable.

Stone added to his statement a caution “not to believe everything you read in the US media.”

If you appreciate that at Rebel News we bring you the other side of the story including with leadership races like the one the province of Ontario will be voting for on June 2nd, you can keep up to speed with such reports and donate to help us cover the cost to bring them to you at LeadershipReports.ca.