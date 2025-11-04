Rogue Ontario ad pull gives Premier Ford amnesia

Premier Doug Ford spent $75 million on the backs of Ontario taxpayers to run a propaganda ad campaign in the United States, meant to sway American public opinion on tariffs.

That’s money that could have gone to health care or housing, but instead was spent on a public relations stunt south of the border, featuring a heavily edited 1987 speech by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

When the premier received a call from Prime Minister Carney asking him to pull the ad, he continued to run it during the first two World Series games, despite it single-handedly halting trade negotiations with the United States. Ford brushed off the criticism around this decision, saying he “has a different recollection” of how the call went.

Perhaps that sounds familiar.

There was a similar skirting of accountability in 2018, when former prime minister Justin Trudeau faced groping allegations. He dodged responsibility by saying he and the accuser “remembered it differently.”

Now Ford is borrowing the same playbook, proving once again he’s just Liberal-lite in a blue tie.

Even President Trump called Ford’s American ad false, stating that Ronald Reagan loved tariffs… and he’s not wrong.

President Trump says PM Carney "was very nice and apologized" for Premier Ford's anti-tariff ad featuring Ronald Reagan.



Trump adds he has "a very good relationship" with Carney, "but what they did was wrong." pic.twitter.com/z6kAMwAAnp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 31, 2025

Ford's ad leaves key points from Reagan’s original, unedited, 1987 speech on the cutting room floor.

Ford’s ad selectively removed the nuance and socio-economic justification in Reagan’s speech and tariff decision, making a targeted, fair-trade action appear as a sweeping opposition to tariffs. In reality, Reagan was advocating measured, strategic responses within a free-trade framework.

It points to Ford’s so-called “patriotic” message being built on distortion rather than merit. Even Prime Minister Carney, who’s had his fair share of blunders lately, admitted that the ad was a mistake and apologized — saying it’s not something he would have done.

PM Carney admits he apologized to President Trump over Premier Ford's Ronald Reagan anti-tariff ad:



"It's not something I would have done which is to put in place that advertisement, so I apologized," pic.twitter.com/mGOvMagg5v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 1, 2025

Naturally, Premier Ford doubled down, saying he’d never have apologized.

Is it any wonder that most Ontarians think the province is heading in the wrong direction?

Housing is unaffordable, health care is collapsing, and instead of focusing on this, Ford is busy playing diplomat and burning millions trying to sway American voters.

Who made him the foreign affairs minister?

Now, remember — Trump’s tariffs on Canada aren’t random. They came after he declared the flow of fentanyl and illegal drugs a national emergency.

In February, the White House released a fact sheet explaining that until this crisis was alleviated, Trump would impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China, with slightly lower rates on Canadian energy exports.

Just eleven days later, Trudeau appointed Kevin Brousseau as Canada’s “fentanyl czar.” After disappearing for nearly eight months, Brousseau recently resurfaced — admitting the problem is bigger than he ever anticipated.

Clearly, the crisis isn’t “alleviated.” And yet, Ford and Carney are acting shocked that Trump is following through on his promises. Perhaps these politicians aren’t used to other politicians keeping their word.

Say what you will about Trump, at least he’s done what he said he would. That’s more than Canadians can say for the weak leadership at home.

Carney, Ford, et al. knew this was coming; they could have acted, perhaps prevented or at least alleviated these tensions.

Instead, they puff their chests, waste your money on propaganda, and pretend that perception equals policy.

It’s the same political theatre mastered during COVID — only now, it’s costing Canadians even more. So when Ford spends tax money trying to spin American policy — even after being told to stop — it’s “leadership,” it's more akin to interference.

It’s also a reminder that, for politicians like Ford and Trudeau, when the truth doesn’t fit their narrative, they’ll just “remember it differently.”