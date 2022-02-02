Ron DeSantis' message to Freedom Convoy: 'Truck Yeah!'

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed his endorsement of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Canada, and other truckers protesting the Canadian government's federal health mandates and restrictions.

In a post on Twitter, DeSantis tweeted an image in support of the truckers on Tuesday that read, “Truck Yeah!”

His message of support for the truckers comes amid the ongoing protest of Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, where thousands of truck drivers and their supporters have encamped in the city and brought traffic to a standstill in order to persuade the Canadian government to relent on its restrictions and mandates requiring vaccinations for all cross-country truck drivers.

The Canadian truck drivers have also blockaded the border passing in southern Ontario, bordering Montana.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw offered clarification and confirmation of the Florida governor’s support for the Freedom Convoy in a separate tweet where she wrote, “Florida supports the #FreedomConvoy and all workers who stand up against job-killing authoritarian mandates.”

The spokeswoman has also defended the truck drivers' protest by calling out Canadian media’s efforts to falsely depict the drivers as dangerous individuals.

Following DeSantis’ support for the truck drivers, thousands of Canadians and Floridians alike expressed their appreciation and excitement for the Republican governor.

Former President Donald Trump has also offered his support to the truck drivers in a speech on Saturday. Trump described the Canadians “who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far.”