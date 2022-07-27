EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis on fentanyl, Biden's border crisis

Rebel News traveled to the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee, FL on July 19 and spoke to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an exclusive interview.

One of the topics discussed during the interview was how the state of Florida is being impacted by the fentanyl crisis and what the state government is doing to combat it.

Governor DeSantis condemned the Biden administration for their policies and actions that allow narcotics and illegal aliens to cross into the country. “This is a crisis that has been created by Biden. Now he inherited a border situation that was much better. He decided to open the border effectively. And now you see a record amount of fentanyl coming into the country,” stated DeSantis.

DeSantis also mentioned how Florida is suing the Biden administration due to the open border. “What we've done is we've actually sued him on his catch and release policies,” stated DeSantis. He continued discussing the state's actions against illegal immigration and narcotics trafficking by stating, “We're also penalizing contractors who may be bringing illegal aliens from the border into our state or other states, and I got some money also that if he started sending buses, we're going to be able to reroute the buses,” stated the governor.

If you would like to watch the full interview, you can do so here on RebelNews+.