Ron DeSantis: People Are Moving to Florida Adopting a Freedom Mindset

Rebel News traveled to the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee, FL on July 19 and spoke to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an exclusive interview.

One of the topics discussed during the interview was ensuring people moving to the state would adopt a freedom mindset. Florida saw the most amount of people moving into the state from other locations throughout the United States last year, with many people from New York, California, and other Democrat states leaving to Florida.

DeSantis talked about how more people in the state have become Republicans than Democrats during his time in office. "There are over 212,000 more registered Republicans and Democrats in three and a half years. we've seen a half a million registration ship in favor of Republicans, that's telling you two things. one, there are definitely more people shifting from D to R and R to D within Florida. I mean, can you blame them? I wouldn't want to be part of Brandon's party either." DeSantis stated.

DeSantis assured that most of these people moving into the state already have the freedom mindset. "The people that are moving here are moving because of the policies overwhelmingly and so I think that that's refreshing, and I actually think that migration has probably made Florida more red than it was prior to it happening." DeSantis told Rebel News.

DeSantis' Full Remarks:

"Well, you know, I think the question people just be who are these people coming? I mean, are they going to come and vote? Because yeah, you've seen people move from like San Francisco to Austin, Texas. Now you look at Austin's government to look love. It's like a mini San Francisco all the problems because they elect leftist politicians to enact failed policies more in Florida. It's been different. When I got elected governor in 2018. There are almost 300,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Florida and we had never had more registered Republicans and Democrats in the history of the state today. there are over 212,000 more registered Republicans and Democrats in three and a half years. we've seen a half a million registration ship in favor of Republicans, that's telling you two things. one, there are definitely more people shifting from D to R and R to D within Florida. I mean, can you blame them? I wouldn't want to be part of Brandon's party either. so that is for sure we're doing much better there, but the people that are moving here are moving because of the policies overwhelmingly and so I think that that's refreshing, and I actually think that migration has probably made Florida more red than it was prior to it happening."

