What's more important to the Mounties? Policing — or driving Teslas?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the RCMP's move to use zero-emissions vehicles as police cruisers.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 26, 2024

Remove Ads

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 24, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent press release stating that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will be transitioning to using electric vehicles. The release stated that the RCMP was "driving change" by shifting its duty-fleet to zero emissions vehicles where possible. 

"Driving change. I thought their job was arresting bad guys, upholding the law," remarked Ezra.

Despite admitted challenges with electric cars being used as police vehicles, including charging issues, the RCMP seems determined to move ahead. 

"Don't even think about the letter P in the RCMP, that's not the emphasis anymore," said Ezra. "If police patrols have to change so that electric vehicle team can report a great success to the Liberal Party, that's what they're going to do."

Police Climate Change Canada Environment electric cars
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.