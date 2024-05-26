What's more important to the Mounties? Policing — or driving Teslas?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 24, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent press release stating that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will be transitioning to using electric vehicles. The release stated that the RCMP was "driving change" by shifting its duty-fleet to zero emissions vehicles where possible.

"Driving change. I thought their job was arresting bad guys, upholding the law," remarked Ezra.

Despite admitted challenges with electric cars being used as police vehicles, including charging issues, the RCMP seems determined to move ahead.

"Don't even think about the letter P in the RCMP, that's not the emphasis anymore," said Ezra. "If police patrols have to change so that electric vehicle team can report a great success to the Liberal Party, that's what they're going to do."