Sandy Hook families want Alex Jones' social media accounts seized

The families requested that '@RealAlexJones' on X be among the assets turned over to a court-appointed trustee in charge of the liquidation process.

  • By
  • June 14, 2024
  • News
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Alex Jones' personal assets will be liquidated in order to pay the $1.5 billion he was ruled to pay to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

According to the Associated Press, the judge may still rule that Jones must relinquish control of InfoWars and its parent company, which will also be liquidated to fulfill the amount owed.

Jones agreed last week to convert his personal bankruptcy to Chapter 7 liquidation, with Judge Christopher Lopez agreeing to that motion on Friday.

The ruling makes the possibility of Jones having to give up his InfoWars brand closer to reality.

Reuters reports that families of the victims also want to seize Jones' social media accounts following the bankruptcy.

The families say that Jones' posts to his supporters are a key part of the InfoWars business model.

They contended that Jones used the social media platform to diminish the worth of Infowars by redirecting sales from that platform to his father's website, DrJonesNaturals.com, where health supplements and other items are sold.

news United States
