Finnish PM Sanna Marin caught partying — but critics are just jealous she's young and fun

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed new videos of Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, out dancing and partying. The prime minister has been under fire following the release of the videos, as well as a photo of topless influencers that was taken at a party Marin had organized. Marin, a 36-year-old mother of one, says she voluntarily underwent a drug test following the release of the videos "to clear up suspicions."

Marin's defenders are essentially calling her critics the fun police. Ezra noted that the defence goes something like this:

She's liberated, and she is so pretty. It's a feminist defence — anyone who criticizes her is just sexist, or jealous of how cool she is. I don't doubt that she's free and freewheeling, but is she wise? Or responsible or trustworthy?

Here's the thing: should we be worried about Finland joining NATO under Marin's leadership? Could Canada be dragged into a war, possibly with Putin, as a result of her poor judgement?

