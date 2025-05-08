Sask NDP make moves to block separatist sentiments

Talk of separatism has been buzzing in Western Canada following a fourth consecutive federal Liberal election victory. While the attention has largely been focused on Alberta and Premier Danielle Smith's handling of the situation, a similar movement is happening in Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the Saskatchewan NDP's efforts to shut down these movements by trying to censor a separatist petition before that up by tabling an anti-separation bill.

“What kind of Beijing-style Communist tyranny are we talking about here?” said Lise.

“They want to make it lawful for normal, regular, everyday Saskies to have these conversations, to accelerate these kinds of citizen-led initiatives,” she continued, adding the province “dodged a bullet” by not electing the Saskatchewan NDP and its leader, Carla Beck, in the 2024 election.

Separatist attention in Saskatchewan has been focused on a petition started by Nadine Ness, whose family, Sheila explained, has a history of fighting for freedom.

Ness's father-in-law was previously jailed “for the right to sell his own grain to whoever he so pleases,” she said, recalling a protest against the former Canadian Wheat Board that eventually led to a pardon from then-prime minister Stephen Harper.

“People are entitled to do this,” Sheila said, pointing out that Saskatchewan, like Alberta, has citizen-led initiative legislation that allows for referendums on independence to be brought forward. “This is actually part of democracy; but the NDP don't believe in democracy, they would rather snatch it from you.”

Ness's group, United Grassroots, was “founded during the terrible, dark days of COVID,” added Lise. “They've been really strong on citizen-led initiatives and pulling together pressure campaigns for our government.”

Left-wingers in Saskatchewan are “absolutely losing their mind” over the issue of separatism and are “showing their tyrannical stripes in this moment, and they should be shamed into oblivion.”