Saudi Arabia cracks down on Pride-themed merchandise

AP Photo/Andre Penner

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

As Pride Month continues to be celebrated in the United States and elsewhere in the Western World, Saudi Arabia has launched a crackdown on the promotion of LGBTQ items by seizing all Pride-themed items in shops, including rainbow-coloured items.

As detailed by Summit News, the confiscation of Pride-themed items is currently being carried out in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where articles of clothing and rainbow-coloured toys are being removed from store shelves.

In a statement by the Saudi government’s Ministry of Commerce, an official said that the ministry is looking out for slogans that “violate the rules of Islam and public morals, like promoting homosexuality colours targeting the young generation.”

In the United States, retailers like Target have launched Pride-themed merchandise lines aimed at children, Yahoo News reported.

Details of the crackdown on Pride-themed items were reported by Saudi state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya, which reported that seized items include children’s hair accessories, pencil cases, backpacks, and hats.

Saudi officials claim that the colours are being used to promote a “poisonous message” to children.

Saudi Arabia is not the only country in the Middle East to crackdown on the promotion of Pride-themed merchandise and LGBTQ marketing. Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup, has also cracked down on Pride marketing.

Rebel News reported earlier this month that the government of Kuwait summoned a U.S senior diplomat in tweets made in support of Pride month by the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, like many other countries in the Middle East, prohibits homosexuality in accordance with Sharia Law.