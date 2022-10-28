Seasoned campaign manager explains how leftist ideologies have dominated so many systems

By Ezra Levant Public Order Emergency Commission An independent commission of inquiry is investigating Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act, a form of martial law he deployed to counter the peaceful truckers' protests in Ottawa and across the country. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Do you ever wonder why it seems like the radical left has gotten its tentacles into nearly every system in the West? Schools have become ground zero for convincing children they may be born in the wrong body.

Some conservative politicians seem more concerned with how leftist media may view them than their own constituents. Even some church signs are increasingly becoming less about inviting all to hear the Good News and more about advertising the congregation's allegiance to the latest woke agenda.

Illinois church goes woke, bans music and liturgical contributions by white peoplehttps://t.co/HNaQAfYosp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2022

One thing is for sure, in order for these leftist ideologies to be so prevalent in today’s society, some serious influence and organization must have taken place. That’s why in today’s report I bring you an interview with Fritz Radandt, who spent a significant portion of his career behind the scenes in politics working as a campaign manager for conservative politicians, including some who won their seats. More recently Fritz was the campaign manager for a new slate of candidates who ran for school trustee seats in BC’s October municipal election in a group called Parents Voice BC.

Click on the full video report to hear Fritz give his take on how the left has so effectively penetrated many systems, including political and educational, and what he thinks is the best way for that to change.

