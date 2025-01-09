Sellout Singh gets pension if election not called by next week
Unless a snap election is called by January 20, 2025, Jagmeet Singh will pocket $2.3 million over the lifetime of his pension. That goes up if he is re-elected for more terms.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will qualify for his gold-plated pension, regardless of Parliament’s prorogation, Rebel News learned.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, citing internal squabbles that brought the House of Commons to a standstill for the entire Fall session.
Unless a snap election is called by January 20, 2025, the opposition leader will pocket $2.3 million over the lifetime of his pension, should he not be re-elected.
Before the winter recess, Pierre Poilievre called on New Democrats to put “patriotism [before] pensions.” At the time, their leader would not confirm if a non-confidence vote was in the cards.
“The Liberals don't deserve another chance,” Singh wrote in a scathing letter. With Trudeau proroguing Parliament on Monday, a non-confidence vote will not take place until at least March 24.
A senior New Democrat earlier claimed they would dissolve Parliament in late-February-early-March should Justin Trudeau remain leader.
Even if Parliament was not prorogued, Singh would have still qualified for his gold-plated pension, permitting a snap election be called on or before January 20.
But thanks to Governor General Mary Simon agreeing to prorogue Parliament through March 24, effectively terminating all Parliamentary business, there will be no non-confidence motions until March.
However, a subsequent proclamation(s) may be issued to advance the date of prorogation, until October 20, 2025 at the latest.
Parliament only needs to sit once every 12 months, according to the Constitution. And conveniently for Trudeau, the House of Commons approved $21.6 billion in funding to sustain the federal civil service through March 31, 2025.
The prime minister cannot approve funding outside the parliamentary process nor without a majority vote.
As first reported by Rebel News, Singh qualifies for his parliamentary pension on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
80 MPs first elected in 2019 do not qualify for their pensions until Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a day after the fixed election date.
Pension benefits currently average $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act. MPs can receive reduced pensions at the age of 55 with full pensions paid out at 65. Those who do not qualify are refunded their pension contributions.
NDP and Liberal MPs secretly met with Elections Canada staff to discuss the logistics of Bill C-65 before it was tabled last March 20.
“Canadians need transparency,” admitted NDP MP Lisa Barron. “Canadians deserve to know what it is we are debating.” She condemned “behind-the-scenes” discussions on MP pensions.
Witnesses only confirmed that then-MP Daniel Blaikie went to secret meetings with cabinet officials to discuss the amendments.
It remains unknown if Singh attended the secret meetings. The cabal then voted down a December 10 Conservative motion to call for a snap election on February 24, 2025.
On December 20, Poilievre accused the media of not reporting on New Democrats prioritizing a March non-confidence vote. “It conveniently will get him his pension, [holding] 41 million Canadians … hostage.”
Conservatives called out the “cynical, dishonest attempt” to secure pensions for Liberal and New Democrat MPs.
New Democrats propped up the Liberal government despite withdrawing their confidence agreement on September 4, 2024. Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs failed to pass several confidence motions during the recent fall session.
