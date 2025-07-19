Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies REACT to trans player in girls’ rugby
This week, a federal judge halted the deportation of a non-binary identifying American citizen who was previously denied the right to remain in Canada, citing fear of “persecution,” reported the Globe and Mail.
On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to this and other instances of LGBTQ+ absurdity in Canada, including David’s recent report on a trans player competing in girls’ rugby.
“There’s no excuse for a biological man to be playing a contact sport against women,” said Sheila.
“If you had to pick the one sport on the face of the planet, with the exception of boxing… it would be the game of rugby,” said David, of the sport most dangerous with women facing trans opponents. “Pure physical contact, with no protection… I welcome our viewers to look at the footage.”
Of the rugby coach, who defended the inclusion of the trans player, Sheila had this to say: “He would rather sacrifice the safety of his players and sportsmanship on the altar of diversity.”
