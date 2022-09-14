SHOCKING: Video shows seething Global News reporter ruin Pierre Poilievre's press conference
Following the controversial incident where David Akin heckled Pierre Poilievre during a press conference on Tuesday, CTV News published a video showing Akin’s oafish behaviour under a new angle.
“I am being heckled here,” stated Pierre Poilievre, the newly-elected Conservative Party of Canada leader, after Global News' Chief Political Correspondent David Akin began heckling him during a Tuesday press conference on Parliament Hill.
To which Akin responded:
“You are, sir. Congratulations!”
The video created a strong backlash against the Global News reporter on social media, where people called for him to lose his job or resign.
CTV News published a second angle of the video the following day, showing David Akin during the tense exchange.
Here is the video in question:
