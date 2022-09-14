SHOCKING: Video shows seething Global News reporter ruin Pierre Poilievre's press conference

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“I am being heckled here,” stated Pierre Poilievre, the newly-elected Conservative Party of Canada leader, after Global News' Chief Political Correspondent David Akin began heckling him during a Tuesday press conference on Parliament Hill.

To which Akin responded:

“You are, sir. Congratulations!”

The video created a strong backlash against the Global News reporter on social media, where people called for him to lose his job or resign.

CTV News published a second angle of the video the following day, showing David Akin during the tense exchange.

Here is the video in question: