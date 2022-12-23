Maligned viral immunologist sues his thought police attackers

In a 73-page statement of claim, Dr. Bridle has sued the University of Guelph (UofG), some of his colleagues, and others for alleged tortious conduct with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

He is seeking a total of $2.5 million in damages from a list of several defendants.

The claim notes how successful Bridle has been at bringing operating funds to UofG and that his research lab was one of the “most active, productive and successful in the Department” of pathobiology. As a tenured professor, Bridle consistently received great reviews from students and has received several teaching awards, including having been twice voted top professor of the year.

The claim also notes that “as a senior viral immunologist and as a researcher and developer of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, [Dr. Bridle] is a strong proponent of using high quality vaccines in a correct and evidence-based manner.”

Which makes the targeted and orchestrated smear campaign against him as an “anti-vaxx-er” and spreader of “misinformation” even more outlandish.

The claim alleges UofG is being held “vicariously liable for mistreatment” of Dr. Bridle, along with University staff and others including:

The claim lays out an alleged timeline of a highly organized campaign to slander and discredits Dr. Bridle after he began expressing concerns over the fast-tracked research and development (R&D) of the novel mRNA injections beginning in August, 2020. His concerns were based on emerging science at the time.

It was only after Dr. Bridle was featured by Global News correspondent Alex Pierson on her “On Point” radio broadcast in May 2021 that the public character smearing commenced, the claim says. It is alleged that Pyle, Weese, and Fisman began a targeted harassment campaign against Bridle to silence and discredit his public safety concerns.

It is further alleged that the targeted attacks have been so well coordinated and orchestrated that police have hit many roadblocks in trying to properly investigate the harassment, and the physical and psychological danger posed to Bridle.

One of the defendants, Pyle, has an outstanding arrest warrant for his involvement in criminally harassing Bridle. It is suspected that he utilized police connections in an attempt to evade charges by having them withdrawn or dropped.

Shortly after Pyle’s arrest warrant was issued, rumors circulated that Bridle had been arrested and criminally charged – which was untrue.

Damages to Bridle allegedly include loss of standing as a credible scientist and academic as well as psychological suffering due to repeated slandering and harassment campaigns.

Further damages could include loss of income including lab access, equipment, and materials, and damage to his teaching career and research program as a result of discriminating vaccine mandates that refused to acknowledge natural immunity which had Bridle removed from his campus access.

RE: JAMA study, co-Founder of @COVID_19_Canada Dr. Tara Moriarty appears to have spread misinformation during a CUPE Vaccine Policy Town Hall that promoted employer vaccine mandates on Sept 14, 2021



Who corrects the record for the pregnant/nursing moms that her advice impacted? pic.twitter.com/dZNvr4l9qQ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 27, 2022

Overall, the statement of claim details a convoluted evolution of conspiracy on behalf of the defendants to evade investigation into the harassment and character assassination Bridle faced at the hands of their conduct.

Yet time is proving that Bridle’s suspicions and concerns were warranted.

Real-world data shows an alarming risk of post-injection myocarditis and that mRNA transfers to the milk of breastfeeding mothers.

As purported “experts” like Tara Moriarity who are “active in health misinformation responses and research” tried to quell the concerns of the ‘vaccine-hesitant,’ it is becoming abundantly clear that the novel injections are not benign biologics that stay in the shoulder as previously asserted.

That guarantee is turning out to have been dangerous misinformation based on assumption, not fact.