State-sponsored kidnapping? OPP try (and fail) to remove a 102-year-old man from his beloved home

Imagine you’re sitting in your own home, minding your own business and enjoying the company of your family members.

Then comes an abrupt knock at the door.

It turns out the uninvited guests are members of the Ontario Provincial Police.

And the shocking reason why they’re paying a house call is that they want to remove the home’s 102-year-old patriarch from a house he has lived in for almost 70 years.

That’s what happened on Good Friday in Tillsonburg, Ont., this year. The cops were acting on a court order and had planned to relocate Jonus Veiraitis, 102, to a retirement home located in Cambridge, Ont., about an hour away from the farmhouse.

Just one hitch: Jonus doesn’t want to go a retirement home. And most of his family members and friends don’t want to see him go there, either. Yet, there were the police knocking at the door and barking commands that it was time for Jonus to get into a police cruiser and come with them.

It was extremely unsettling to see, and thankfully, Jonus’s son, John, caught the event on video.

It goes without saying that this incident was not a good look for the OPP. In fact, when this video was shared online, the blowback was apparently so severe that the OPP posted a video response of its own on social media, essentially stating they were acting on a court order (which is true).

Indeed, that court order was issued by Justice P.R. Sweeney of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Kitchener., Ont. and It contained a line that that was downright disturbing: “a member of the police force may enter the premises… with such assistance and force as are reasonable in the circumstance.”

Translation: had the cops chosen to break down the door and forcibly remove Jonus, it would appear that they had Justice Sweeney’s approval to do so.

Recently, Rebel News paid a visit to the Tillsonburg farmhouse where Jonus and John Vieraitis reside.

John says the quest to have his father put back in a Cambridge retirement home is the doing of his sister, Donna Christine Victor, who also lives in Cambridge. (We reached out to Christine without success.)

John said he is no longer on speaking terms with his sister, and he maintains Jonus wants to remain at the farmhouse. Of note, Jonus confirmed to us that he does not want to live anywhere else.

And it would appear that Jonus is healthy enough to live at the farmhouse. Indeed, John presented a report from a representative of the Ministry of the Attorney General regarding his father’s state of health.

The report notes: “It is my personal opinion that Jonus Vieraitis has the capacity for management of his finances, property and personal care.”

And yet, Justice Sweeney sided with John’s sister, Donna, ruling that Jonus must be removed. And in the department of insult to injury, Justice Sweeny awarded a total of $14,500 in court costs that John is obligated to pay.

For now, the police have backed off in terms of forcibly removing Jonus Vieraitis from his beloved farmhouse. But the question remains: for how long? And will law enforcement return in the days ahead to enact that court order?

Stay tuned.