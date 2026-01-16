Stop Canada from joining the New World Order!

Prime Minister Mark Carney has now openly positioned Canada alongside China in what he calls a “New World Order.”

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Speaking in Beijing yesterday, Carney framed Canada’s future as at a crossroad: submit to American dominance, or help build a new global order in partnership with China. His language was deliberate and unmistakable, not an offhand remark.

The pivot is especially striking given that just nine months ago, Carney publicly identified China as Canada’s greatest security threat. Now, standing before representatives of the Chinese Communist Party, he is promoting cooperation and a sweeping global realignment with the same regime.

The term “New World Order” is often sold as harmless, as a rebalancing of global power or increased cooperation between nations. But it also carries a far more troubling meaning, of a centralized reorganization of political, economic, and social systems that concentrates power and erodes national sovereignty.

That reality was not lost on Canadian officials in the room. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was in visible disbelief as Carney calculated his words.

History is clear.

These kinds of massive global power shifts create winners and losers. Canadians must now ask an unavoidable question — who benefits from this realignment, and who bears the cost?

While Liberals frame deeper ties with Beijing as “trade diversification,” the implications run far deeper. This is a move away from democratic allies and toward a China-centric order where state authority eclipses individual liberty. Elbows down, Carney appears to be betting that Canadians’ fear of becoming America’s “51st state” will override scrutiny of the alternative he’s ushering in.

And this alternative comes with a record.

China’s governance model relies on mass surveillance, social credit systems, and the suppression of dissent. It is the same regime accused of genocide against Uyghurs, the destruction of Hong Kong’s democratic freedoms, and the intimidation of dissidents — including those living in Canada.

Parliamentary committees have warned for years that the CCP interferes with diaspora communities on Canadian soil. Those concerns were reinforced just last year by the federal Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, which found that China continues to actively undermine Canada’s democracy.

Despite this, Carney has signalled openness to deeper cooperation, including on security, while Canadian journalists in Beijing use burner phones to avoid surveillance and espionage.

Rejecting a China-centric New World Order is not about surrendering sovereignty to the United States. It is about refusing to trade one form of foreign influence for another, especially one rooted in authoritarian control.

Who sets the rules of the next world order? And will Canadians get a say before those rules are locked in?

URGENT: Stop Canada from joining the New World Order!

702 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled a major foreign-policy shift by promoting cooperation with China on what he called a “New World Order,” despite having recently labelled Beijing Canada’s greatest security threat. Parliamentary inquiries and human-rights concerns underscore that this realignment carries significant consequences for Canada’s sovereignty, democratic norms, and civil liberties. Canadians deserve clarity on who benefits from this pivot — and a say before such a transformation is locked in.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-16 17:29:05 -0500
    G’bye, Canada, it was nice knowing you…..

    Yet, I know that many Canadians would be giddy with glee about this. They loathe Trump so much that having their country sold out from under them, without their say, would be considered to be progress towards freedom and prosperity.