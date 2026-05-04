Sydney Mayor cancels ‘Globalise the Intifada’ event amid backlash

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has cancelled a controversial forum promoting the phrase “Globalise the Intifada”, citing growing community concern while accusing sections of the media of fuelling division.

The event, which had been scheduled for Tuesday evening in a City of Sydney building, was advertised as “why it's right to say: globalise the Intifada”. Its cancellation coincided with the opening day of hearings for the Royal Commission into the Bondi terror attack.

Moore “pulled the pin” on the gathering following what were described as “grave concerns” from the Jewish community, alongside mounting criticism from community figures and former prime minister Tony Abbott.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the event had aimed to defend the use of the slogan “Globalise the Intifada”, which a NSW parliamentary inquiry has previously recognised as a call to violence against Jewish people.

Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip supported the council’s decision, calling it “entirely appropriate”.

“The mayor’s decision is the right one, particularly in light of further inflammatory and dangerous social media activity today from one of the event’s scheduled speakers,” Ossip said.

“The phrase “Globalise the Intifada” has been recognised by a NSW Parliamentary Inquiry as a call to violence against Jewish Australians. It essentially means kill or maim a Jew wherever you find one.”

In a public statement, Moore emphasised the importance of inclusion, saying her focus remained on ensuring everyone “feels welcome” in Sydney.

“That work has been all the more challenging as the impact of violence in the Middle East has left many hurting and afraid,” she said.

“Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian racism have risen. Unthinkable evil terrorised Bondi.”

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Moore also pointed to efforts to support affected communities, including visiting places of worship and promoting reflection during major public events.

“With the first hearing block of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in Australia, it is essential that public events do not contribute to hostility and fear,” she said.

However, Moore attributed the cancellation in part to media pressure.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a persistent media campaign by the Murdoch media press against this event,” she claimed.

“The coverage has exploited trauma, painting complex issues in black and white and, in bad faith, demanded our communities take sides.”

She further criticised what she described as a “discourse of division”, saying it had left her “extremely concerned”.