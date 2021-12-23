Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift

Taiwan can't count on Joe Biden: Ian Miles Cheong with Ezra Levant

China has raised a threatening posture towards Taiwan, saying they do not fear American interference.

  • December 23, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ian Miles Cheong (follow @stillgray on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about his recent article, China ‘does not fear’ confrontation with the U.S.

In the article, Ian described the situation:

Amid the buildup of tensions in the South China Sea, the Chinese Communist Party says that it does not fear a fight with the United States.

In the recent weeks and months, China has raised a threatening posture towards its easterly neighbour, Taiwan, which it claims to hold domain over.

