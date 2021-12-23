Taiwan can't count on Joe Biden: Ian Miles Cheong with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ian Miles Cheong (follow @stillgray on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about his recent article, China ‘does not fear’ confrontation with the U.S.

In the article, Ian described the situation:

Amid the buildup of tensions in the South China Sea, the Chinese Communist Party says that it does not fear a fight with the United States. In the recent weeks and months, China has raised a threatening posture towards its easterly neighbour, Taiwan, which it claims to hold domain over.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.