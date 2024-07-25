Tensions simmering as Joly makes surprise visit to China

By Alexandra Lavoie Battle for London Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie all the way from Montreal, Canada to report on Tommy Robinson's rally on July 27 because the mainstream media in the UK just can’t be trusted to tell the truth about him. Take Action Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

Last week, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly made a surprise visit to China — the first by a Canadian foreign minister in seven years. Ahead of the meeting, Joly's office said she would meet with her Chinese counterpart, with the ministers discussing “possible avenues for collaboration on common challenges” and exchanging “views on concrete ways to enhance the already deep ties between the people of Canada and China.”

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News contributor Andy Lee, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings of the Chinese Communist Party, joined the show to share her view of the meeting.

Speaking of a story that was circulating on Chinese social media app WeChat, Andy told Ezra how Canada is upset over potential tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, arguing Canada is a lapdog of the United States: