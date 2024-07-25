Tensions simmering as Joly makes surprise visit to China
Andy Lee joins The Ezra Levant Show to discuss Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly's surprise visit to Canada as tensions simmer between the two countries over potential electric vehicle tariffs.
Last week, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly made a surprise visit to China — the first by a Canadian foreign minister in seven years. Ahead of the meeting, Joly's office said she would meet with her Chinese counterpart, with the ministers discussing “possible avenues for collaboration on common challenges” and exchanging “views on concrete ways to enhance the already deep ties between the people of Canada and China.”
On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News contributor Andy Lee, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings of the Chinese Communist Party, joined the show to share her view of the meeting.
Speaking of a story that was circulating on Chinese social media app WeChat, Andy told Ezra how Canada is upset over potential tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, arguing Canada is a lapdog of the United States:
It was from an anonymous blogger and was a very unflattering take on the visit. Again, asking us to stop hyping up the "China threat," calling us the loyal dogs of the United States. They also said that Canada is making dog food and bringing dog food to the U.S., and that they're going to upgrade the sticks they use to beat dogs with.
And that of course is a reference to, you know, sometimes how dogs are killed in China — they are beat with pipes and eaten. So, very, very unflattering overall.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
