Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including by private businesses

AP Photo/Eric Gay

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday that prohibits "any entity" in the state — including private businesses — from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on any employee or consumer. The order calls on state legislators to introduce a similar ban into law, stating that the order will be rescinded should such a law be passed.

Issuing an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity.



This issue has also been added to the Third Special Session agenda.https://t.co/gKRf4n84Dh #txlege — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 11, 2021

Governor Abbott previously banned vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but up until now private companies were permitted to establish their own vaccination rules for workers.

According to the executive order,

"No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."

This comes as the Biden administration is set to issue a federal mandate requiring employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

"The Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates," the order says. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, had stated they would adhere to the federal mandate.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defence against the virus, but it should remain voluntary and never forced," Governor Abbott said in a statement Monday.

Do you oppose the use of vaccine passports in Canada? Go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition, share with us your forced vaccination story and donate to help fund our legal battles against vaccine passports across Canada.