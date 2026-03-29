The CCFR’s Gunnie Girls are more than just pretty faces – they’re superb shooters, too!

Last Saturday, Rebel News dropped by the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., to take in the most recent edition of the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show. And we were delighted to encounter the current edition of the Gunnie Girls. These are the ladies who grace the 2026 calendar promoted by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR).

These gals aren’t just so many pretty faces. They are also avid gun enthusiasts. A gaggle of modern-day Annie Oakleys, if you will.

In any event, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid conscripted David Menzies to challenge a pair of the Gunnie Girls in a laser shooting contest.

Menzies was not exactly the prohibitive favourite.

After all, he doesn’t have a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL). And he doesn’t own any firearms.

Actually, that’s not quite true. He does have a yellow-hued plastic “assault” rifle. Which is to say, this “firearm” is designed to shoot table salt. This is for blowing away pesky wasps during barbeque season in the summertime. (By wasps we mean insects, of course, not white Anglo-Saxon Protestants.)

Menzies took on Rae (a.k.a., Miss June) and Shar (a.k.a., Miss July). The end-result, alas, was entirely predictable. Which is to say, both the blonde and the brunette kicked the Menzoid’s ricotta cheese candy ass out on the laser range.

Even so, Menzies is not a sore loser. Indeed, ever gracious in defeat, he quoted Neil Sedaka, circa 1961: “I love, I love, I love my calendar girl…”

And in truth, when it comes to the Gunnie Girls – and for that matter, the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights – what’s not to love?

To order your calendar for just $15, visit https://shop.firearmrights.ca/collections/2026-calendar