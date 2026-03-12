The CIA's secret plot to control your mind via food and vaccines

Declassified CIA documents from Project Artichoke, the 1950s precursor to MKUltra, expose disturbing efforts to manipulate human behaviour through covert experiments.

These memos detail plans to embed mind-altering chemicals into everyday items like food, water, beverages, cigarettes, and even routine medical treatments such as vaccinations.

Agents aimed to induce depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and lethargy undetected, with risks including permanent brain damage.

Beyond drugs, the project explored how ultrasonic sounds, biological agents like microbes and mushrooms, nutrient deprivation in diets, electroshock on "normal" subjects, and sensory tricks like extreme temperatures and isolation could heighten mental breakdown susceptibility.

These tactics were mostly tested during the Cold War era, but remain relevant today when considering the use of behavioural manipulation strategies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that leveraged public influence.

Former CSIS director David Vigeault discusses “cognitive warfare” in terms of foreign interference and how it has evolved into “leveraging new approaches in psychology”



As governments increasingly rely on "behavioural science" to shape and manipulate their citizens to comply…

During 2021, there was massive global coercion into experimental injections, coinciding with surges in mental health issues that mirror Artichoke's targeted symptoms.

A 2024 South Korean cohort study of over 2 million people linked vaccination to heightened risks of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and sleep issues.

Emerging research probed ties to Alzheimer's disease, with possible mechanisms explored showing evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins can breach the blood-brain barrier, triggering inflammation and long-term neurological chaos.

Pandemic "nudges" and entire behavioural science units dedicated to pushing fear and compliance echo Artichoke's psychological ploys, distilling experimental control into mass-scale modern obedience operations.

Now, as plant-based "vaccines" advance, trials are using lettuce and tomatoes to deliver mRNA tech orally.

The ease with which this could be integrated into the food supply is no longer reserved for sci-fi dystopian thrillers, especially as Bill Gates becomes the largest private holder of U.S. farmland, profiting from patented seed and biofuel technology amid his ‘net zero’ climate goals.

Gates’ documented interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, including emails referencing biological defence, neurotechnology, and pandemic simulations, which only fuel speculation about overlaps between global health initiatives and emerging systems of control and surveillance.

As covert operations become declassified, it begs the question: are increasingly sophisticated forms of manipulation being framed as protection, exploiting fear in the name of safety?