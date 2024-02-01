The growing concern over Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

A recent Rebel News access to information filing uncovered how Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program has been funnelling millions of dollars meant for victims towards high-priced consultants.

The program, setup during the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout, was allocated a budget of $32.3 million. But as Tamara Ugolini reported, "just $12 million of that was dedicated to the victims of the 'safe and effective narrative'," with the remaining $20.3 million going to a consulting firm.

Tamara joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last night's episode of The Gunn Show for a further discussion about the concerning developments revealed by the program.

Reflecting on the coercive vaccine mandates and threats towards Canadians from the government, Tamara said told Sheila how this was a mixed message — and how Rebel News will continue covering this issue: