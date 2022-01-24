The incredible costs of Ottawa's ‘climate emergency’ scheme
Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the City of Ottawa's recent 'climate emergency' declaration and the disastrous policy changes soon to come out of it.
Speaking of Ottawa's chilling plan, which is estimated to cost cost every man, woman and child in the city of one million souls about $60,000 each, Tom told Sheila:
So the city just buckled and they passed this climate emergency, and like the city of Calgary, I'm sure a lot of the people that work on the council probably think that there will be no consequences. Well, there were in the case of Ottawa — and that's why the city of Ottawa is a cautionary tale for governments around the world. In fact, that is the name, that is the title of our new report, looking at the infeasibility of the plan and also the negative repercussions — and by far the biggest negative repercussion I would say is that because of very flimsy wind and solar power, which is going to become Ottawa's primary energy source, we're going to see major blackouts in the middle of the winter, you know, -30 and you get a blackout. You'll have a lot of people die.
For the full interview with Tom Harris, and full episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
