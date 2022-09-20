The links between Big Tech and Big Government | Allum Bokhari with Ezra Levant

The behind-the-scenes workings at social media giant Twitter have been capturing headlines following an offer to buy the company from one of its most prominent users, Elon Musk. While the back-and-forth over that deal has drawn much of the attention, the curious case of Alex Berenson, a vociferous critic of the COVID-19 narrative, has flown somewhat under the radar.

Berenson was banned by the platform but challenged the punishment in court, eventually finding success.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart tech reporter Allum Bokhari joined to explain what this case has revealed about the connection between Big Tech and Big Government.

Speaking of how Berenson began receiving a lot of attention because of his skeptical views, Allum said:

This is really the story of the modern age in America: a tech company simply [performing] censorship by proxy. So tech companies and the corporate sector being used to carry out the censorship that America's ruling class wants to do but can't do via the government because of the First Amendment. And in a sense it's even worse than government censorship because there are no checks and balances to hold it accountable, you can't simply limit it through courts. In fact, this Alex Berenson case was I think the only case of a prominent person getting their Twitter account back through a lawsuit, lots of other people have tried and failed. This lawsuit reveals that the back channels that existed between the Biden White House and social media companies were extensive, and I think probably one of the reasons why Twitter wanted the lawsuit to end so quick is because they didn't want more coming out.

This is just an excerpt from a full-length interview with Allum Bokhari.

To see more from Allum, follow him on Twitter. New episodes of The Ezra Levant Show air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT and are exclusively available to subscribers of RebelNews+.