The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt discusses the Farmer Rebellion live from the Netherlands

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid filled in and was joined live from the Netherlands by Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt, who has been covering the farmer protests alongside Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool.

Dutch farmers have been rising up across the country and protesting to voice their opposition to potentially devastating 'climate-friendly' government policies that are in the process of being imposed on them against their will.

When asked by Sheila about her biggest takeaway so far from the farmers' resistance movement, Katie responded by saying, "These farmers, they're losing their livelihoods. They're losing their farms that they have had for generations, up to hundreds of years."

"But most importantly, they wanted to spread caution. They wanted the world to know what's happening in the Netherlands because it's just a matter of time before it happens everywhere in the world. So through the World Economic Forum, that's really where everything is coming from," Katie added.

