'They didn't check anything': The CBC's fake news on the trucker convoy

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to discuss a CBC hit piece on the Freedom Convoy that turned out to be one of the worst examples of fake news so far this year.

Commenting on the state broadcaster's lack of due diligence reporting the fabricated story of Martin Anglehart, Alexa said:

The CBC had the job to verify and do some fact-checking for like what they give to them; like bank account, or like the ticket they received — they didn't check anything.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

