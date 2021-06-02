This is what happened when Police STORMED a peaceful church service in Melbourne

Last week, Pastor Paul announced his church in Narre Warren would remain open for services throughout the lockdown.

I drove to The Revival Christian Church early Sunday morning to find the entire industrial area closed off by police.

A few minutes later, I received a tip that police arrested Pastor Paul the night before, and church members moved their service to the local Fountain Gate Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre is best known for violent gang activity and lack of police when you need them.

But on Sunday, it was swarming with police cracking down on churchgoers.

One man was tackled to the ground and arrested for asking why he needs to move on.

Pastor Paul was refused bail a few hours later and returns to court on June 11.

The Christian community leader is part of our Fight The Fines campaign, and our lawyers are on the case trying to secure his freedom.

Please donate what you can to help cover his legal costs.

More to follow.