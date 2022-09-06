Thousands of Californians go without power on Labor Day weekend

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Thousands of California residents in the Bay Area were left without power amid sweltering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend.

California’s Independent System Operator, which maintains the state’s power grid, called on residents to partake in electricity conservation by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or above, avoiding charging their electric vehicles, and turning off large appliances and unnecessary lights.



PG&E reported on its outages page that as many as 5,000 customers had lost power during an excessive heat warning in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Moraga, Napa, Milpitas, Cupertino, Morgan Hill, Sunnyvale, and Vallejo, the Post Millenial reported.

The power company did not specify the cause of the outages, which occurred during an excessive heatwave warning. The outages came days after California’s ISO forecasted hot weather and potential outages. Similar warnings (called “Flex Alerts”) were released in August, urging customers to reduce their electric usage.

Pre-cooling homes by adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or more from 4 pm to 9 pm

Avoiding using major appliances and charging electric vehicles

turning off unnecessary lights

Calls to voluntarily conserve electricity came just days after California announced it would ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

This isn’t the first time California has experienced statewide power outages. In 2020, numerous regions in the state suffered rolling blackouts.

As reported by Rebel News, Colorado residents were locked out of their thermostats last week amid the sweltering summer heat.