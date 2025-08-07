Tommy Robinson targeted by police over 'mean tweets'

The United Kingdom is experiencing a wave of protests against mass immigration, Islamification, rising crime from migrant hotels. But is the government working to address the issue? Or is it just responding to the secondary effects?

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra weighed in on the government's handling of these tensions, and the new charges facing independent journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

The British government “is not focused on fixing the problem,” Ezra said, like addressing foreign migrants travelling by boat to the U.K., tossing identification documents away and living in lavish hotels while taking advantage of the existing high-trust society.

“Instead of dealing with the underlying issue, the government is dealing with the reactions,” he explained, noting the severe sentence doled out to Lucy Connolly, a politician's wife who was jailed over a deleted post on X.

After travelling to the U.K. to hear from Tommy Robinson following his confrontation with a critic at a train station, which saw the critic left unconscious and no charge currently levied at the activist, Ezra learned Tommy is facing investigations over a trio of social media posts.

“The police argued with him for two hours,” Ezra detailed, claiming Tommy's post critiquing a London school filled with non-English speakers was racist.

“The police were arguing with Tommy, saying it was racist for him to insinuate that these children from Pakistan or wherever were not Cockney.” The authorities then asserted a follow-up post, ridiculing diversity celebrations, was a crime.

The third post that drew the ire from police was an image saying “F*** Palestine,” “F*** Hamas” “F*** Islam.”

Offensive, to be sure, but is it a crime, asked Ezra. “Is it also a crime to say 'F Israel' or 'F Zionism' or 'F the Jews'” he wondered. “Because that's happening an awful lot these days online and in real life.”

Shockingly, the police claimed that “licenced journalists,” like those at the Daily Mail, were allowed to say these things — but not Tommy, an independent journalist.

The attempts to criminalize these kinds of things are a part of a widespread effort of global censorship, Ezra said.

“Him being pursued by real police ... for publishing tweets, that is not what I expected, but that's absolutely what I was there to talk about.”