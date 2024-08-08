Toronto is becoming a failed state

Earlier this week, protesters attempted to stage a demonstration on one of Toronto's busiest roadways, the Gardiner Expressway. Blocking roads is dangerous enough, but protesters also appeared to bang on the window of at least one vehicle, prompting the driver to attempt to flee and bumping a pair of demonstrators in the process.

RIGHT NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters are attempting to block an on-ramp to the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto this morning



One truck nearly runs over several protesters pic.twitter.com/7oWM3RcoEV — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) August 6, 2024

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant looked at how this incident, among many others, is a sign that Canada's largest city is devolving into a failed state.

“Toronto is a total crime wave city, it's becoming a failed state,” said Levant. Detailing how Mayor Olivia Chow has become the “costume party equivalent of Justin Trudeau,” Levant said, “it's an incredible thing to watch such an amazing city that once had the nickname 'Toronto the Good' decline into, I don't know, it's not quite what Detroit is but it's certainly on that path.”

The incident with the protesters and traffic is not abnormal, he added. “This sort of thing happens every single day in Toronto. It's just not usually caught on camera.”