Leaked training videos reveal Toronto police officers are being indoctrinated in gender theory

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the Toronto Police Service online training videos that were leaked to Rebel News, which include a component known as the 'Gender Diversity Trans Inclusion Project.'

"The content is truly jaw-dropping," David said. The videos explain to police officers how transgender civilians should be treated differently and how they are transphobes if they refuse to do so.

"At no point in this module is transphobia defined," David noted. "And really, what is transphobia? Being misgendered? Calling your niece a 'niece' as opposed to a… 'nibbling'?" Unfortunately, cops across Canada are now either being indoctrinated in gender theory or scared that they'll be fired if they are seen as insensitive to trans people.

The whiz-bang motto for modern policing today boils down to, again: “If it’s trans, it’s good and if it’s good it’s trans.” Oh, and if you — and when I say “you” I mean normal, law-abiding citizens — if YOU happen to have a problem with that slogan and its inherent double-standard, you’d best keep your mouth shut. Because you might just be charged with a hate crime, given that the police are now being told to morph into Orwellian thought police.

