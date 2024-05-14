Toronto's 'top doctor,' Eileen de Villa, stepping down after eight years

  • By
  • May 14, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Chris Young
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, is stepping down.

In a video posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday, de Villa said that the past eight years have been a "remarkable journey" and she was ready to embark on the next chapter of her professional life.

De Villa served as the city's "top doctor" through the Covid-19 pandemic and made headlines after she ordered that Adamson Barbecue, a west-end Toronto restaurant, be shut down after it decided to open shop in 2020.

De Villa also attended the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland in 2020 where she took part in a panel called "Unlocking Leadership in Health Equity."

A spokesperson for de Villa said that she paid for the trip out of her own pocket, and attended to share a stage with Merck CEO Belen Garjio, Roche Pharmaceutical’s Eva McLellan, World Health Organization Chair Dr. Kerstin Vesna Petric, Roche U.S. Diagnostics Kaye Vitug, and Boston Consulting Group Managing Director Judith Wallenstein.

De Villa will be concluding her duties as the head of Toronto Public Health until the end of the year.

