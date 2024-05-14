Toronto's 'top doctor,' Eileen de Villa, stepping down after eight years

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, is stepping down.

In a video posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday, de Villa said that the past eight years have been a "remarkable journey" and she was ready to embark on the next chapter of her professional life.

Good afternoon, Toronto. Today I am announcing my resignation as Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, effective December 31, 2024.https://t.co/snuzAOPW6N — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) May 14, 2024

De Villa served as the city's "top doctor" through the Covid-19 pandemic and made headlines after she ordered that Adamson Barbecue, a west-end Toronto restaurant, be shut down after it decided to open shop in 2020.

Back in November of 2020, Dr. de Villa decided that Adamson's Barbeque owner Adam Skelly was creating a super-spreader event by feeding people who wanted to patronize his restaurant.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/oYBhBwjLh3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2023

De Villa also attended the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland in 2020 where she took part in a panel called "Unlocking Leadership in Health Equity."

A spokesperson for de Villa said that she paid for the trip out of her own pocket, and attended to share a stage with Merck CEO Belen Garjio, Roche Pharmaceutical’s Eva McLellan, World Health Organization Chair Dr. Kerstin Vesna Petric, Roche U.S. Diagnostics Kaye Vitug, and Boston Consulting Group Managing Director Judith Wallenstein.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid and @TheMenzoid discussed the cult of COVID science and their religious relics taking up space in Toronto's City Hall — namely, medical officer of health Eileen de Villa's 'pandemic scarf'. https://t.co/ewIc6etUQw — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 20, 2023

De Villa will be concluding her duties as the head of Toronto Public Health until the end of the year.