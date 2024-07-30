Toronto Star concedes Trudeau highly unpopular among Canadians

Ezra Levant discussed a Toronto Star article delving into recent polling showing Justin Trudeau's lack of popularity during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Polling from Abacus Data for the Toronto Star shows that 39% of Canadians hold a "very negative" view of the prime minister. The polling also shows that less than one quarter of Canadians (24%) view Trudeau positively.

Of those with negative impressions, 77% claim he is a weak leader and 66% say they are tired of him. The article states, "By now, Justin Trudeau’s unpopularity is not a bug in Canadian politics, but a feature."

Canadians despise Trudeau as a person, says poll



Speaking about the results of the poll, Levant said, "People have been following Trudeau closely for nine years and 39% hate him. Hate with a capital H."

"It's amazing to me to see men and women despising Trudeau in almost identical numbers...really just a few percentage points here and there," he said.

Levant went on to say, "That is so new. I've been following politics for decades and the Liberals always had an advantage with women."

"Trudeau especially had an advantage with women, he positioned himself as a male feminist. He was so 'dreamy,' he would try on his substitute drama teacher voice," he said.

"But there again, that's the betrayal. Women see that he was a faker, he was a liar the whole time. He was a fake feminist."

Recent polling from Abacus Data shows Trudeau's Liberal Party trailing Poilievre's Conservative Party by 20 points.